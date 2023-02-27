 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
From Mastercard to World Bank, Ajay Banga faces a similar set of challenges

Amol Agrawal
Feb 27, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST

Ajay Banga has been nominated to preside over the World Bank in trying times. Can he tilt the governance of the Bretton Woods institutions towards emerging and developing economies?

US President Joe Biden recently nominated Ajaypal Singh Banga or Ajay Banga as the 14th President of the World Bank. The media went abuzz as a person of Indian origin was chosen to head a global organisation. In fact, of the previous thirteen Presidents of the World Bank, 10 were American citizens, and the other three were Australian-American, South Korean-American, and Bulgarian. In this sense, it is quite notable to see a person of Indian origin nominated for the Presidency of the World Bank.

What is really interesting is that this is the second time Banga has been called to head an international organisation whose future is not just uncertain but is also fighting for relevance. The first such organisation was Mastercard, the leading global payments and technology company. Banga was appointed as the President and CEO of Mastercard in 2010, a position he held till 2021. When Banga was appointed, Mastercard had just one rival: Visa, also a global payments company. When Banga left Mastercard, there were not just multiple players but also some other concerns.

The global payments industry has been dominated by Visa and Mastercard for some decades now. The two giants led the payments revolution by innovating in the space of debit and credit cards. Most banks in the world offer debit and credit cards on either of the two platforms. Hence, the competition was between these two players, and one saw games of strategies and one-upmanship, with Visa usually winning battles and leading the markets. In the middle of 2010s, we saw the emergence of two players in the payments space. These new players not just threatened to reduce the market share of the duopoly but also make these companies irrelevant!

New Challengers