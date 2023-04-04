 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Foreign Trade Policy 2023 fails to provide a blueprint to integrate India with the global markets

Biswajit Dhar
Apr 04, 2023 / 01:14 PM IST

The Foreign Trade Policy 2023 (FTP 2023) was finally released more than two years after the earlier policy ran its course. Since it was first unveiled replacing the Exim Policy in 2004, the Foreign Trade Policy used to be a five-year policy for managing India’s trade. FTP 2023 is a departure from this trend; it is not a five-year policy document. Though the government has not clarified, it should be understood that amendments to this policy will be made as and when required.

Given that FTP 2023 lays down the policy for at least the medium term, it would have better served the interests of the country if the policy document was recast to respond to the needs of the 21st century. After all, India’s foreign trade policy is guided by the Foreign Trade (Development and Regulation) Act, 1992, which was adopted when the economic policy reforms were initiated. The trade scenario looked very different then, both from an Indian perspective as well as from the global trading regime. While India had initiated unilateral trade liberalisation, which were hesitant steps to begin with, the global trading regime was being governed by the rules of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade as the World Trade Organization (WTO) was still in the womb of the future. Not surprisingly, the Act dictating India’s foreign trade policy had a heavy dose of “regulations” and “restrictions” in keeping with the needs of an economy that was taking the first steps towards global integration.

Falls Short Of The Requirement

So, when India’s foreign trade policy continues to be largely structured on the earlier policy documents, and draws its legal basis from the three-decade-old Foreign Trade (Development and Regulation) Act, its incongruence with the needs of present times is obviously huge. This seems even more so because the Commerce Minister explains in his foreword that the policy “lays down a blueprint to integrate India with the global markets”. However, in most parts, the policy instruments spelt out in FTP 2023 are not those that can prepare India to participate effectively in the global markets even at the present juncture. Making India future ready seems to be some distance away.