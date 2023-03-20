 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

Farmers In The Red: The multi-layered problem of onions

Jaideep Hardikar
Mar 20, 2023 / 02:30 PM IST

The supply glut of onions is poised to get worse with the Rabi crop coming soon. Farmers won’t be able to even recover production costs despite the Maharashtra government’s Rs 3.5 per kg aid measure. Nevertheless, CM Eknath Shinde has bought himself some time with a committee to examine their demands

Mahasrashtra government asked the National Agriculture Cooperative Marketing Federation (Nafed) to intervene to stabilise markets, but given that the late-Kharif harvest season is almost over, the damage can’t be undone. (Representative Image)

For almost five months, there were early warnings that onion growers in Maharashtra would be in trouble when fresh harvests arrive in the markets.

First, the bumper crop of red onions in October and November. Second, onion acreage had swollen, even if marginally, for the late-Kharif sowings, sandwiched between Kharif and Rabi seasons. Three, mid-February, with a looming spectre of rising temperature and forecasts of untimely rains, farmers began to harvest this second crop earlier than normal.

Result: a glut, a sharp price crash in markets, and simmering anger erupting in protests.

A Distracted Government