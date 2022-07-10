No Tears | Government launches onion storage tech challenge for students and startups to peel back prices

Onion

In a first, the government on July 10 launched a challenge to students, startups and corporates asking them to develop technologies that reduce damage and rotting of onion as 30-40 percent of the key kitchen item is reportedly lost during storage.

This comes in the wake of rising prices of the key kitchen item which are politically sensitive in India.

The challenge, apparently aimed at finding solutions that bring down prices of onion, has been divided into four parts: improvement in designs of storage structures, pre-harvesting stage, primary processing and valorisation, that is, value addition and utilisation of unused onions.

"The department of consumer affairs, ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution, announces to develop, 'Technologies for Primary Processing, Storage and Valorisation of Onions' via 'Grand Challenge on Onion Storage'," the department said in a tweet.



According to the tweet, undergraduate students, post-graduate students, PhD students, research scholars and non-teaching staff are eligible to participate in the 'Grand Challenge'. Startups, MSMEs and Indian companies are also eligible.

The Times of India said the ministry has written to more than a hundred universities seeking their participation.

According to the consumer affairs department, onion prices rose 2.3 percent in June from May.

Supply constraints and spike in onion prices have been major concerns for the government with the Centre having to import onions to cool down domestic prices on several occasions.