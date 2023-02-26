English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar : Watch Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community at just 1499 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    No ban on onion exports; $523 million exported during Apr-Dec 2022: Commerce ministry

    During April-December this fiscal, the exports rose by 16.3 per cent to USD 523.8 million.

    PTI
    February 26, 2023 / 03:54 PM IST
    (Representative image: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)

    (Representative image: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)

    There is no ban on exports of onion and India has shipped the commodity worth USD 523.8 million during April-December 2022, the commerce ministry said on Sunday.

    It said that only the export of onion seed is restricted.

    "Government has not restricted or prohibited the export of onions," the ministry said in a statement.

    In December 2022, onion exports rose by about 50 per cent to USD 52.1 million.

    Also read | In this country, onions are costlier than meat. Available for Rs 1,200 per kg

    During April-December this fiscal, the exports rose by 16.3 per cent to USD 523.8 million.

    Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal in a tweet on Saturday stated that there is no ban on onion exports from India to any country and misleading statements suggesting the contrary is unfortunate.

    The statement came after a tweet by NCP leader Supriya Sule on February 25 on onion exports.

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    PTI
    Tags: #Commerce Ministry #Onion exports #Onions in India #Piyush Goyal
    first published: Feb 26, 2023 03:54 pm