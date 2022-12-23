 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

Coronavirus-hit China clamours for more Indian anti-COVID drugs

Antara Ghosal Singh
Dec 23, 2022 / 09:01 AM IST

Various stores and e-commerce platforms in China are pre-selling Indian generics due to lack of stock. There are four kinds of anti-COVID drugs sold in the Chinese market, namely Primovir, Paxista, Molnunat, and Molnatris

Indian generic-related drugs are selling like hotcakes in China’s black markets and social circles. (File image)

As China grapples with a sudden surge in COVID cases, anti-COVID generic drugs from India–particularly the generic version of Pfizer’s anti-COVID oral drug Paxlovid, have become best-sellers in China and need to be booked weeks in advance. Chinese reports highlight that “anti-COVID Indian generic drugs sold at RMB 1000 box” has appeared on Weibo’s hot search list in the last few days. Various e-commerce platforms and individual stores in China have started pre-sale mode due to the lack of stock of the Indian generics. These generic drugs are currently difficult to buy off the shelf in China, while direct mail from India takes about 15-20 days and is restricted to only two boxes per person. Even as certain online e-commerce platforms, while reacting to the heavy demand, have blocked Indian generic-related keywords, however, the drugs are selling like hotcakes in China’s black markets and social circles.

At present, there are only two dedicated anti-COVID drugs approved in China, namely Pfizer’s Paxlovid and domestically developed Real Bio’s Azvudine. However, Azvudine is facing some problems in the domestic market as Real Bio has not disclosed certain information about the drug after Azvudine was conditionally approved for listing. On the other hand, Pfizer’s Paxlovid, which is reducing the severe disease rate and death rate by 82.5 percent, particularly in the elderly population, is in short supply in the Chinese market. At present, Pfizer’s Paxlovid is only sold in certain hospitals in China, and the supply is highly insufficient.

On March 9, Sinopharm obtained the distribution rights of Paxlovid in mainland China. On March 17, the first batch of drugs entered China’s customs. There were only 21,200 boxes in total, and they were distributed in eight provinces where the outbreak occurred during those months, including Jilin, Shanghai, and Guangdong. In mid-April, when the epidemic surged in Shanghai, Shanghai Pharmaceutical Group imported another 20,000 boxes. On December 13, the Chinese government announced that Pfizer’s anti-COVID oral drugs, could be sold online in China. But suddenly within a few hours, Paxlovid became unavailable online. Media reports highlighted that there is no other way to access the drug other than approaching certain hospitals.

Now since Paxlovid needs to be used early in the course of the disease to reduce the risk of severe infection, many Chinese netizens worry that if they do not reserve the medicine well in advance, it will be too late to wait for the elderly to get sick and then again wait in long queues to be sent to the hospital, so as to receive the required medicines–which will anyway be a futile exercise in terms of saving lives.

COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions

View more

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
 View more
+ Show

On the other hand, the prices of these branded drugs are too high for ordinary Chinese buyers. The online sales price of the drug in China is RMB 2,980/box, and the medical insurance purchase price is RMB 2,300/box. In Australia, the price is 1,159 Australian dollars per box (5,473 RMB); In the United States, it is about US$529 per box (about 3,688 RMB); In most European countries, the price is 600-700 US dollars per box (about 4,183-4,880 RMB); In Taiwan and Hong Kong, the price is US$700 per box (about 4,880 RMB); Similarly, Molnupiravir which has submitted an application for marketing in China, is expected to be priced at around RMB 4,722/box. However, most Chinese families are unable to pay such an exorbitant amount.

In comparison, the price of a single box of Indian generics for the above-mentioned drugs is much cheaper (ranging from RMB 1,000 to RMB 1,600), and can be easily purchased without a prescription. No wonder Indian anti-COVID generic drugs have emerged as obvious choices for most Chinese families. Presently there are four kinds of anti-COVID Indian generic drugs sold in the Chinese market, namely Primovir, Paxista, Molnunat, and Molnatris. Among them, the first two are generic drugs of Pfizer’s Paxlovid (Naimatewei tablets/ritonavir tablets). Primovir is produced by an Indian company Astrica, and Paxista is produced by Azista, a subsidiary of Indian pharmaceutical company, Hetero. The latter two are generics for Merck’s Molnupiravir.