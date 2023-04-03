 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Citizenship renouncers are the new colonials. Call them ‘Desi’ colonials

MA Kalam
Apr 03, 2023 / 11:02 AM IST

These are the ones who have enjoyed the best of everything in the country – highly subsidised education all through their schooling and college years, high-grade training in the top institutions, and might have gone abroad with State support and scholarships

For the last few years, we have these neo-colonials or ‘Desi’ colonials, surrendering their Indian passports in droves as India does not allow dual citizenship. (Representative image)

Irrespective of what all colonialism does, or does not, the most devastating thing that happens to a colonised country is that its resources are depleted to the extent that it borders on plunder. India, indisputably, happens to be one of the classic cases of having bled to a high degree due to the avarice of the British. The kind of exploitation that occurred in India has been multi-dimensional and multi-hued, wherein the colonisers filled their coffers to please and enrich their royalty, king, queen and the crown.

During colonialism, and even after the independence of the former colonies, a different kind of exploitative process was in place whereby chunks of humans from the colonies were ‘recruited’ at low wages for underclass jobs in the ammunition factories, textile mills, railways and road transport, in the mother country of the colonials, not to talk of the other forms of ‘recruitment’ as slaves and indenture labour for other colonies.

The Loot

The entire colonial project, simply put, was to extract resources and they did that with elan irrespective of whether it was the British, the Danes, the Dutch, the Italians or the Portuguese. Raw materials, forest resources, minerals, gold, silver and diamonds (shamelessly, the British, even today, have the gall and temerity to adorn their crown with the Koh-i-noor diamond!).