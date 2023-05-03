 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ChatGPT is the start of online education, not the end

Tim Culpan
May 03, 2023 / 10:25 AM IST

Online education providers may well be sitting on a pot of gold​ if they can leverage their corpus of proprietary educational materials developed by humans and wed it with ChatGPT's growing abilities to communicate with humans

For Chegg and other online education providers tackling ChatGPT’s entry will come down to how they view their own competitive advantage. (Source: Bloomberg)

Of the dozens of listed companies talking up the potential of ChatGPT-like technologies, Chegg Inc is among the first to publicly state just how deleterious the trend could be for its business. It needn’t be, though management seems ready to ride the wave of this new innovation rather than swim against the current.

Chegg describes itself as a “student-first connected learning platform.” With annual revenue of just $767 million last year, it is nowhere near the scale of behemoths jumping on the artificial intelligence bandwagon, such as Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc.

Yet online education is a huge industry, estimated by researcher Statista at $167 billion this year and climbing to $239 billion by 2027. Chegg’s slice of that market is centered around helping college students with homework and cramming for exams, and charges subscriptions starting at $14.95 per month. The pandemic was good for business, with revenue jumping 57 percent in 2020 and 20 percent the following year.

But then it faced a confluence of factors, including a return to campus and a reduced emphasis on academic rigor by both learners and professors. As a result, sales dropped last year.