Budget 2023: Uncertain global outlook hasn’t fazed the government but mind the expenditure line

Sachchidanand Shukla
Feb 02, 2023 / 08:02 AM IST

The Budget ticks most of the boxes like fiscal discipline, rationalising taxes and regulations, and increasing capex but the lower revenue expenditure could be a problem if unforeseen problems cause mass distress

The government has displayed confidence in the domestic economy in this budget and bet bold on capex, even at the cost of slowing revenue expenditure.

The FY23 budget holds critical importance and comes at a time of heightened global volatility. As Indian markets remain glued to the finance minister’s speech, global markets wait for OPEC’s announcement and monetary policy announcements of three major central banks – US Fed, European Central Bank and Bank of England.

As the world continues to speculate on the probability of a recession in major developed markets, the government has displayed confidence in the domestic economy in this budget and bet bold on capex, even at the cost of slowing revenue expenditure.

Rewarding Fiscal Discipline

Importantly, the government has ticked most of the boxes in this budget with its support to spending class, industries, ease of doing business, consumption, green energy and fiscal consolidation. The government’s decision to stick to a target of below fiscal deficit at 4.5 percent of GDP will further instill confidence among investors. The recent episodes of turmoil in the UK’s financial market and chaos in the leveraged economies in our neighbourhood underscore the importance of following fiscal discipline.