Budget 2023 is a budget for ‘New India’, says G20 sherpa Amitabh Kant

Budget 2023-24 is a budget for ‘New India’, said G20 Sherpa and former CEO of NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant, highlighting that it focuses on the right areas for sustained growth.

Kant noted that the budget focuses on infrastructure and capital expenditure. “Infrastructure has a massive multiplier effect on economy,” he said.

Referring to the Centre’s push to the states to spend the entire 50-year loan on capital expenditure within 2023-24, he said that if both States and the Union push for capital expenditure, there will be a thrust on economic growth. He was speaking at a panel discussion organised by Nangia and Anderson on February 1.

“There is no shortage of resources, there is a shortage of well-structured projects. India must make itself most reformist,” Kant said.

Speaking of the fiscal deficit being estimated to be at 5.9 percent of GDP, Kant said correcting fiscal imbalance has been taken in the right direction.

He noted that the budget pushes for the digitisation of the economy across sectors.

According to Kant, two remarkable things were announced in the budget:

Push towards urbanisation: Up to 42 percent of the population depending on the agriculture sector is a huge challenge, and a push for urbanisation will reduce it.