 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

Budget 2023 must give a thrust to growing more cities, affordable housing

E Jayashree Kurup
Jan 16, 2023 / 12:58 PM IST

The real estate industry needs to look at the growing opportunity that rapid urbanisation is providing. Urban planning of census towns, tax breaks for sustainability initiatives could be some of the new demands for Budget 2023

Real estate is an illiquid asset, but its short-term retail financing can bring liquidity into the system. (Representative image)

The real estate sector’s budget demands are all too familiar: industry status for itself to source longer-term and cheaper funds, greater tax breaks for the buyer so she has more money to buy houses, long term capital gains to kick in after 12 months from the current 36 months, and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) being allowed to source funds from banks.

Some of these are important such as the need for formal funding to buy land. There is very little formal finance for land purchase, project loans are short term while the requirement is longer term. With formal finance difficult to source to buy land, developers have to use their own resources or get into joint development arrangements with landowners. However, once the land is purchased, developers have to plan the project and submit for approvals, which are many and not timebound. This loads the cost of interest on the capital used to secure the land onto the project cost.

Another key item on the developer wish list should be digitisation of land records as it significantly reduces risks. Years after the Central government allocated resources in 2008 for this purpose, the work is still far from complete. Maharashtra is the only state that has completed the digitisation process to some extent and more needs to be done.

Urban Planning And Affordable Housing

But beyond these standards, the sector needs to look at growing the pie rather than working within the confines of existing cities.

Even after 75 years of independence, India’s growth story is restricted to six mega cities, a few smaller cities and very few others. Post-pandemic the growth story is shifting to smaller towns closer to the hinterland. This is a big opportunity for the real estate sector to grow the pie and start building in neighbouring towns in planned enclaves with government approved services.