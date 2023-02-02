 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023 has stayed on the fiscal consolidation path

Lekha Chakraborty & Divy Rangan
Feb 02, 2023 / 03:30 PM IST

Despite the global economic headwinds and geopolitical uncertainties, the fiscal arithmetic looks conservative

The digital infrastructure in public finance has helped India over the years in financial inclusion and to reduce the “ghost beneficiaries” of India’s flagship programmes for the poor.

The predominant focus of the Union Budget 2023 was to adhere to the path of fiscal consolidation. Despite the global economic headwinds and geopolitical uncertainties, the fiscal arithmetic looks conservative, with a fiscal deficit pegged to 5.9 percent of GDP in 2023-24 and adhering to the fiscal glide path towards 4.5 percent by 2025-26. The nominal GDP is reasonably pegged to grow by 10.5 percent. The capital investment outlay has been increased by 33 percent to Rs 10 lakh crore, equivalent to 4.5 percent of GDP. Within capex, the emphasis on railways infrastructure and creating Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (UIDF) are welcome moves, which can strengthen the economic growth recovery and improve the employment potential in urban India.

The frontloading of Rs 1.2 lakh crore capex fund transfer to states is a significant decision to support the capital infrastructure investment at the state level. Lessening the volatility in the intergovernmental fiscal transfers is crucial for deciding the state-level fiscal space. Extending the 50-year interest-free loan to state governments by one more year for capex is welcome. However, the efficacy of “fiscal rules” at the state level – by adhering to numeric threshold ratios of fiscal deficit to gross state domestic product (GSDP) at 3.5 percent – is linked to structural reforms. This extra-borrowing power for states (0.5 percent of GSDP) is linked to power sector reforms.  There are wide inter-state differentials in the attainments of financial and operational parameters of power sector efficiency.

Budget Arithmetic

The financing of fiscal deficit is predominantly through market borrowing, pegged at Rs 12 lakh crore for 2023-24. The fiscal marksmanship (a reference to the minimal deviation between the budget estimates (BE) and revised estimates (RE) and Actuals) looks reasonable except for the disinvestment target over the years. The disinvestment target set for this year is realistic in 2023-24 at Rs 61,000 crore. The disinvestment proceeds, pegged at Rs 65,000 crore in 2022-23 BE, were lowered to Rs 60,000 crore in the RE for 2022-23. However, there was no mention of disinvestment or asset monetisation in the 2023 Union Budget. The RE for total receipts, other than borrowings, is pegged at Rs 24.3 lakh crore, with net tax receipts of 20.9 lakh crore. The size of the budget, in absolute terms, is estimated at Rs 41.9 lakh crore, with capital expenditure of Rs 7.3 lakh crore. The revenue deficit to GDP ratio is 2.9 percent in 2023-24 BE, as against 4.1 percent in 2022-23 RE. The revenue deficit to fiscal deficit ratio is 48.68 percent in 2023-24 BE. The primary deficit, which is the difference between fiscal deficit and interest payments, is pegged at 2.3 percent in 2023-24 BE. This ratio leads us to take a look at the current fiscal policy stance. It is crucial to understand the available discretionary fiscal space devoid of debt servicing burden.