 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

Budget 2023: Growth through macro stabilisation

Rupa Rege Nitsure
Feb 01, 2023 / 08:21 PM IST

The underlying macroeconomic framework as well as the revenue growth assumptions on which this Budget is based are quite realistic

The underlying ‘macroeconomic framework’ as well as the ‘revenue growth assumptions’ on which this Budget is based are quite realistic.

The Union Budget 2023 was announced against the backdrop of a highly uncertain global economic outlook and the overhang of public debt created during the COVID pandemic. Given that the Central government has been spending 44-45 percent of its net tax revenue on paying the interest on debt, it was critically important that the government did not increase its “spending” disproportionately this year by taking recourse to higher borrowings. It was heartening to see that in the Budget 2023, the government strictly followed the fiscal glide path, lowered its fiscal deficit (as percent of GDP) to 5.9 percent in FY24 from 6.4 percent in FY23 and reiterated its commitment to reduce it below 4.5 percent by FY26.

A reduction in the fiscal deficit during FY24 was achieved through subsidy rationalisation. While the spending on petroleum subsidy was lowered by 75.4 percent, that on food subsidy was reduced by 31.3 percent and on fertiliser subsidy by 22.3 percent on year. A lower burden on account of food subsidy was achieved by ending the free food grain disbursements under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) in 2022. However, allocations have been extended under the National Food Security Act, by which the government will provide free food grains to the beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act for another year. Still the overall spending on food subsidies will be lower in FY24. A reduction in fertiliser subsidy was driven by moderation in oil prices and the government’s revised gas procurement policy for fertiliser companies.

Higher Capex

Furthermore, the government has protected the quality of spending in the Budget 2023 by marginally increasing the current spending by 1.2 percent (y-o-y) but significantly increasing the capital spending (capex) by 37.4 percent (y-o-y) to Rs 10 trillion. As in the past few years, maximum amounts of capex are being allocated to roads, transport and railways followed by defence, communication and housing. Hopefully, state governments as well as the private sector would start spending sizeably on capital projects during FY24. So far, the higher public spending of the past two years has not ‘crowded in’ the private spending due to the uneven recovery in consumption demand and uncertain global outlook. However, state governments have been incentivised to undertake more capex by continuing the 50-year interest-free loans for one more year to spur investment in infrastructure, with a significantly enhanced outlay of Rs 1.3 trillion.