Budget 2023: Fertiliser, food subsidies can upset fiscal math

In the Budget for 2023-24, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed that the government was set to achieve the fiscal deficit target of 6.4 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) for the financial year 2022-23. This was despite substantial slippages in the expenditure on fertilisers and food subsidies.

Fertiliser subsidy outgo during 2022-23 is estimated to be around Rs 2.25 lakh crore against a budget estimate (BE) of Rs 1.05 lakh crore. Likewise, the outgo on food subsidy is estimated to be Rs 2.87 lakh crore against BE of Rs 2.07 lakh crore. These slippages of Rs 2 lakh crore were more than offset by the Centre’s net tax receipts at around Rs 21 lakh crore, exceeding the BE by Rs 3 lakh crore.

For 2023-24, the finance minister has set a fiscal deficit target of 5.9 percent. To achieve this, she is banking on a sizeable cut in subsidies. The BE for fertiliser subsidy is kept at about Rs 1.75 lakh crore – a drop of Rs 50,000 crore over the revised estimate (RE) for 2022-23. Likewise, BE for food subsidy is Rs 1.97 lakh crore – a cut of Rs 90,000 crore over the RE for 2022-23.

Fertiliser subsidy is payments made to manufacturers or importers to cover the excess of the cost of production/import and distribution (or cost of supply) over a low maximum retail price (MRP) they are directed by the Union government to charge from the farmers. The subsidy on each tonne of fertiliser produced (or imported) and sold is nothing but the difference between the cost of supply and MRP.

Political Compulsions The subsidy could be reduced either by increasing the MRP or decreasing the cost of supply or a combination of both. Given the political sensitivities, an increase in MRP is completely ruled out. If, at all, the government had felt the need, this would have been announced in the budget speech – as per past practice. But this is not done. Related stories Indian banks likely to face margin pressure in FY24, says Fitch Ratings

Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 186: LKP Research

Hold Ujjivan Small Finance Bank; target of Rs 33 : Emkay Global Financial As for the cost of supply, given India’s overwhelming dependence on imports of fertilisers (as well as raw materials used in their production), the most crucial determinant is their international price. These prices have been on the boil for the last two years. During 2021-22, the prices soared due to a surge in global demand and restrictions on export put by China – a major supplier – to boost availability for its domestic needs. During 2022-23, the Ukraine war played a spoilsport. India sources a good chunk of fertiliser imports from that region. Given the unfolding geo-political situation, there seems to be no end to the war till the end of 2023-24. Therefore, any relief from the current tight global supply and elevated fertiliser prices is highly unlikely. There has been a softening of prices in recent months. For instance, the price of LNG declined to $25 per million British thermal unit or mmBtu from a high of $50 per mmBtu. But this is a temporary blip caused by fears of an upcoming global recession and some luck with the weather in Europe. But things will change soon as Europe will need more LNG this year after Russian supplies cease and China’s need for gas will increase after lifting Covid19 restrictions. Carry Forward Of Subsidy The underlying fundamentals clearly point towards fertilisers and raw materials prices remaining at an elevated level. This would mean subsidy payments rising well above Rs 2 lakh crore during 2023-24. That apart, RE for 2022-23 at Rs 2.25 lakh crore could be understating the actual outgo by at least Rs 25,000 crore – officials have all along been alluding to a figure of Rs 2.50 lakh crore. This shortfall representing carry-forward from 2022-23 will have to be paid from the budget provision for 2023-24. The carry-forward is an accounting technique that was used by successive governments for decades to suppress fertiliser subsidy bills if only to show a better picture of the fiscal deficit. This practice was shunned by Modi-government during 2020-21 when leveraging lower subsidy bills for that very year (courtesy, low international fertiliser prices), it cleared all arrears. The actual subsidy expenditure was Rs 1.28 lakh crore against BE Rs 71,000 crore due to this decision. Now, it seems that practice (read: carry-forward) has been revived, which would mean bloated payments during 2023-24. The actual could be touching Rs 2.50 lakh crore against BE of Rs 1.75 lakh crore. Food subsidy is the excess of the minimum support price plus handling and distribution cost over the issue price of Rs 3/2/1 per kg of rice/wheat/coarse cereals, respectively, to the beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) multiplied by the quantity. During 2022-23, RE at Rs 2.87 lakh was higher than BE Rs 2.07 lakh crore, as the free food scheme launched in April 2020 under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) was extended in an ‘unplanned’ manner. With the discontinuation of PMGKAY from January 1, 2023, the finance minister has reduced allocation for 2023-24 by Rs 90,000 crore. But it could be revived - as the election scenario unfolds. Uttam Gupta is a policy analyst. Views are personal and do not represent the stand of this publication.

Uttam Gupta is a policy analyst. Views are personal and do not represent the stand of this publication.