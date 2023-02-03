 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023 disappointing for private investment in infrastructure

Harsh Shah
Feb 03, 2023 / 06:11 PM IST

It is imperative that while solving the twin objectives of inclusion and growth, we integrate the twin sources of funding – public as well as private investment – in this direction too. In that regard, the budget for 2023 has a lot left to be desired

The budget today has envisioned a constructive growth story for India’s future. The increased hike in direct capital investment outlay by a good measure of 33 percent to Rs 10 lakh crore for FY24, or around 3.3 percent of national gross domestic product (GDP), shows the government’s intent to enhance growth potential and provide a cushion against global headwinds. Infrastructure spending whether in roadways, railways, power or traditional infrastructure sectors is likely to have a multiplier effect on India’s growth story.

We welcome the continuous and dedicated effort on futuristic India @100, especially the emphasis on promoting green power and its evacuation, development of a detailed framework for pumped storage projects or looking to deliver 24x7 power with an ambitious viability gap funding for 4,000 MWh worth of battery-based energy storage projects.

We would have liked to see a dedicated roadmap for the development of power transmission infrastructure, given any alternative to fossil fuel-based generation is also contingent on a robust transmission and distribution network.  Battery storage systems need support but given most of the bids are at around four hours of dispatch, the capacity envisaged is at a maximum of about 1 GW, which would need to be boosted significantly to sustain round-the-clock power via green sources.  We were also hopeful of a reduction in duties on utility-scale battery-based systems to promote widespread adoption of battery-based storage solutions, and we hope that this will be addressed subsequently.

