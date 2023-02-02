Budget 2023: TDS on listed bonds may hit investor returns; here’s what experts say

The returns on the investment in listed bonds are likely to be impacted in the coming days as the government in the Union Budget 2023 has removed the exemption from tax deduction at source (TDS) on these securities, experts said.

In the Finance Bill 2023, the government announced the omission of clause (ix) under section 193 of the Income Tax Act, which provides an exemption from TDS on interest payments on listed bonds.

So accordingly, now all bondholders have to pay TDS on their returns, which will reduce their returns.

“The returns of investors will decrease because of TDS applicable now on all interest on securities be it listed or unlisted,” said Umesh Kumar Tulsyan, Managing Director, Sovereign Global.

“It affects the returns. A bit of illiquidity will crop up due to this. Held-to-maturity (HTM) investors or those who have exemptions from tax like mutual funds, insurance companies, and provident funds, among others, shall not be impacted as such,” said Ajay Manglunia, Managing Director at JM Financial.

It’s only a procedural issue where they need to inform the issuer to not deduct TDS as they are exempt from income tax, he said.

What does the clause say?

Clause (ix) of section 193 of the Income Tax Act provides that no tax is to be deducted in the case of any interest payable on any security issued by a company, where such security is in dematerialised form and is listed on a recognised stock exchange in India.

Now, effective from April 1, 2023, the government has proposed to omit this clause from section 193.

This has been decided because “there is under-reporting of interest income by the recipient due to above TDS exemption. Hence, it is proposed to omit clause (ix) of the proviso to section 193 of the Act,” read the Finance Bill.

The Bill further said it has been noticed that a variety of hybrid securities that combine features of plain vanilla debt securities and exchange-traded derivatives are being issued through private placements and listed on stock exchanges. It is seen that such securities differ from plain vanilla debt securities.

How much is the TDS?

According to experts, tax under section 193 is 10 percent, which might be applicable to all listed and unlisted bonds.