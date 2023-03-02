 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Banish those thoughts of LPG subsidy ending in the near term

Uttam Gupta
Mar 02, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST

LPG subsidy is here to stay notwithstanding proclamations by successive governments to end it. This is because actions on the ground are driven by populism, not economics

Subsidy on LPG is the excess of its cost of supply over the price paid by the beneficiary. (Representative image)

In the Union Budget for 2023-24, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has kept the budget estimate (BE) for petroleum subsidy - primarily subsidy on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for household consumption - for 2023-24 at a mere Rs 2,257 crore. The subsidy on the purchase of a product is a financial assistance given by the state to persons who cannot afford to pay the market-based or cost-plus price. Subsidy on LPG is the excess of its cost of supply over the price paid by the beneficiary. The cost of supply is refinery-gate price, freight, marketing costs, marketing margin, dealers’ commission and taxes and duties.

At present, 96 million poor households who have been provided free gas connection under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) during the last eight years or so are eligible to receive subsidy at the rate of Rs 200 per cylinder (14.2 kg) for 12 fills. The three major oil marketing PSUs - Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) - deliver the LPG cylinder to eligible beneficiaries at full cost-based price and follow it up by depositing subsidy in their account and claim reimbursement from the government of India (GoI).

Small Outlay

With the subsidy at Rs 200 per cylinder, the annual outgo on 12 fills in a year per beneficiary comes to Rs 2,400. For 96 million PMUY beneficiaries, the subsidy requirement will be Rs 23,040 crore. It may well be, the fills taken by the beneficiary are less; for instance, beneficiaries took four fills on an average during 2021-22. Even on this basis, the subsidy requirement would be Rs 7,680 crore annually. Against this, the Budget for 2023-24 has provided only Rs 2,257 crore.