Assembly elections in 2023 are no quarter-final or semi-final before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Anand Kochukudy
Apr 04, 2023 / 12:30 PM IST

For the Congress to have even a fighting chance, it needs to win seats where it is locked in a direct contest with the BJP.

There is a sense of déjà vu to many of the political conversations these days. In what is very much a repeat of the events from 2018, discussions are being framed on how the Karnataka election is the “quarter-final” (followed by the year-end “semi-final” in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana) preceding the Lok Sabha elections of 2024. And why opposition unity is the only antidote to the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Congress’s 2019 Collapse

Public memory is indeed short. Or we would think twice before getting into this bandwagon now. Let’s rewind to 2018. A rejuvenated Congress which ran the BJP close in Gujarat and had a freshly-minted president in Rahul Gandhi formed a government with the Janata Dal (Secular) in Karnataka, thus staving off the BJP. Then it was back in power after sitting out three terms in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, also going on to win in Rajasthan.

It had seemed that the Congress would form the government backed by like-minded parties, come 2019. A wary BJP came up with the 10 percent reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in January 2019, and later came the Pulwama attack that killed 40 Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and the Balakot strikes. These events changed the entire complexion of the election. Although many people attribute the BJP’s win in 2019 to these events alone, the numbers tell a different story.