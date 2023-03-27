 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why is electrolyser tech important?

Mar 27, 2023 / 03:28 PM IST

This is key to green-hydrogen production

L&T recently said it will partner McPhy for an exclusive license of the French company’s pressurised alkaline electrolyser technology.  With this tech, L&T plans to set up a Gigawatt-scale manufacturing facility for electrolysers. India aims to be a leading producer and supplier of green hydrogen of the world. Manufacturing green hydrogen needs three main components – electrolysers, water and  green power. Europe, US and China, depending on the type of technology, currently dominate the electrolyser tech space. Access to  tech, through partnerships like McPhy with L&T, is crucial to ramp up India’s electrolyser manufacturing capacities in order to meet its anticipated green hydrogen demand.

