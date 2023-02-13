What is Project Pratima?

It is basically a library of icons, which all financial institutions in India can use. It is an initiative done by the Payments Council of India (PCI) to widen the adoption of digital payments. PCI represents 90% of the non-banking companies in the payments ecosystem, including payment banks, merchant aggregators, prepaid payment instrument providers, card networks and international remittance and trade providers. Until now, payment application providers and payment entities have been using different icons for various services and products. With the library, a uniformity of the design language could be brought in to make digital payment easier for users.