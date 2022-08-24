 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsMC MinisPersonal finance

What is an account aggregator framework?

Hiral Thanawala
Aug 24, 2022 / 05:10 PM IST

The account aggregator (AA) ecosystem facilitates real-time sharing of financial information between regulated entities. The four major financial regulators — RBI, IRDA, PFRDA and SEBI came together to allow regulated entities under their control to share data with account aggregators after taking user consent.

The RBI licensed AAs to enable the flow of data between Financial Information Providers (FIPs) and Financial Information Users (FIUs). The information comes from FIPs like banks, AMCs, pension funds etc, and FIUs consume this data, which can be a bank giving out a loan, an insurance provider or a wealth manager.

Hiral Thanawala is a personal finance journalist with 9 years of reporting experience. Based in Mumbai, he covers financial planning, banking and fintech segments from personal finance team for Moneycontrol.
TAGS: #account aggregator #banking #MC Mini #MC Minis #personal finance
first published: Aug 24, 2022 05:10 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.