Beware of gifts-and-customs fraud

Now, fraudsters are using social media to con you. The modus operandi is a fraudster introduces himself as a businessperson from overseas and sends you a friend's request. Engages you in a regular chat on the messenger, wins your trust, offers a deal to become a business partner with his organisation and gathers your personal information. Meanwhile, the fraudster mentions he has sent an expensive gift to you for becoming the partner. After two days, the fraudster, claiming as an airport customs officer, calls you to deposit an amount in their bank account as customs duty for the gift. After the amount is transferred, all contact is discontinued.

Hiral Thanawala is a personal finance journalist with 9 years of reporting experience. Based in Mumbai, he covers financial planning, banking and fintech segments from personal finance team for Moneycontrol.