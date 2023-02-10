Can NRIs claim rebate under the new tax regime?

For tax-payers with income of up to Rs 7 lakh, tax payable will be zero under the new tax regime, thanks to the rebate of up to Rs 25,000 announced in Budget 2023. But, this is meant only for resident individuals. So, if you are a non-resident individual (NRI) with taxable income of Rs 7 lakh, you will have to pay the applicable tax (Rs 25,000). Resident, but not ordinarily resident (RNOR), though, can claim the rebate. Residential status is determined every year based on the number of days you have stayed in India. For instance, those who have been in India for at least 182 days in that financial year are termed resident individuals.

Preeti Kulkarni is a financial journalist with over 13 years of experience. Based in Mumbai, she covers the personal finance beat for Moneycontrol. She focusses primarily on insurance, banking, taxation and financial planning