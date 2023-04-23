MC Recommends: Real Gone by Ally Venable & a limited-edition Glenfiddich

rare whiskies Glenfiddich Grand Yozakura The latest in Glenfiddich’s Grand series, the 29-year-old Grand Yozakura is inspired by the fleeting joy of ‘cherry blossom viewing at night.’ The limited edition whisky is also the first Scottish single malt to have been finished in casks that previously held Awamori. Made from rice and native to Okinawa, Awamori is Japan’s oldest distilled alcoholic spirit and is said to have intense flavours. According to Glenfiddich, the “nose offers zingy herbal aromas, while the palate is layered with toasted oak and silky tannins” and the finish is earthy and lingering. Expect a whisky with lots of mouthfeel if you can afford the $2,200 price tag.

books Time Shelter by Georgi Gospodinov Earlier this month, Time Shelter, by Bulgarian writer Georgi Gospodinov, was shortlisted for the International Booker Prize. Gospodinov's book, translated by Angela Rodel, tells the story of a mysterious flaneur named Gaustine and his 'clinic for the past' that offers treatment for Alzheimer's sufferers. Each floor in his clinic reproduces a decade with unerring accuracy, right down to the scents and afternoon light. Things become a little complex when healthy people start seeking out the clinic in order to escape the "horrors of our present".

Gospodinov's works have previously been shortlisted for, among others, 2015 PEN Literary Award for Translation; he is also the winner of the 2019 Angelus Literature Central Europe Prize. The book has won immense praise, including from Polish writer Olga Tokarczuk, who describes it as the "most exquisite kind of literature…I've put it on a special shelf in my library that I reserve for books that demand to be revisited every now and then." Rs 699, Hachette India

perfume Ralph Lauren Club Parfum Dominique Ropion is one of the world’s most renowned parfumiers. Over the years, he has created popular perfumes for the likes of Givenchy, Viktor & Rolf, and Kenzo. And, then, there is also the Portrait of a Lady, co-developed with Frederic Malle, that is evocatively described as “400 Turkish roses and a mountain of patchouli all sealed with frankincense and blackcurrant.” The Ralph Lauren Club Parfum is among Ropion’s latest perfumes. Rich and woody, intense vetiver and warm patchouli form the base notes, while lavender and apple add delicate details. If you are looking for something bold and spicy for evening, the Club Parfum should be on your list. Rs 9,300

experiences Real Gone by Ally Venable Twenty-four-year-old Texas guitarist and vocalist Ally Venable is Blues’ it girl. Venable, who made her debut at 14, has drawn comparisons to Bonnie Raitt and doesn’t shy away from channelling the American Blues rock icon. She has found fans in Blues heavy-hitters Buddy Guy and Joe Bonamassa, both of whom feature on her new album ‘Real Gone’. Venable took the bonafide Blues route and recorded the album in Nashville, roping in Grammy winner Tom Hambrige (Susan Tedeschi, Buddy Guy) on production duties.

hotel JW Marriott Goa Vegging out in Goa in a resort has its delights, and, if you are thinking along similar lines, JW Marriott would want you to check out their first property in Goa. Located along the coast in Vagator, the 151-room hotel, about 27km from the new Mopa Airport, features four dining venues, including the sky-dining Agua Bar and Cafe that offers becalming views of the coast. The spa at the Marriott also houses Goa’s first and only Turkish and Moroccan hammams. Prices for rooms start at Rs 23,750.

