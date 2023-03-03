 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
States should privatise transmission network for quality power and renewable integration: Pratik Agarwal

Sweta Goswami
Mar 03, 2023 / 03:30 PM IST

In an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, the managing director of Sterlite Power Transmission said the recurring power crisis in India is actually a crisis of the last mile. Agarwal also said cost escalation to build transmission network for renewable energy will be offset by the overall low cost of RE compared to electricity from conventional sources.

In December last year, the government announced a Rs 2.44-lakh-crore plan to lay transmission lines for the 500 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy (RE) capacity it intends to install by 2030. Moneycontrol spoke to Pratik Agarwal, managing director of Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd, one of the country’s largest private transmission companies, to understand the challenges that lie ahead. Agarwal, who is also the director of Serentica Renewables, said the company’s 1,500 MW solar-wind projects will be commissioned by the end of 2024 and that it will now focus on providing green energy to the materials and metals sectors.

He said if India were to achieve its target of reducing aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses to 12-15 percent by 2024-25, more state transmission networks and power distribution companies (discoms) need to be privatised. He added that excessive competitive tension is killing the viability of India’s renewable and transmission sectors. Agarwal believes that the power crisis in India is actually a last-mile crisis.

Serentica Renewables and Sterlite Power are backed by billionaire Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Group.

Edited excerpts: