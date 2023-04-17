 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsInterview

MC Exclusive | ‘We will absolutely meet the surge in demand’: Power minister RK Singh

Sweta Goswami
Apr 17, 2023 / 08:06 PM IST

The government says with sufficient coal stocks and gas capacities tied up there won’t be any issues during peak power demand this summer.

The government is prepared to meet the surge in electricity demand in the coming weeks, RK Singh, Union minister for power and renewable energy, said in an exclusive interview to Moneycontrol.

The minister talked about the impact of high fuel costs on power tariffs and acknowledged the challenges India is likely to face in becoming a global exporter of green hydrogen. He also said that the smart metering initiative is still mired by manufacturing constraints and explained how the government plans to introduce 'energy accounting' in India's power systems. Edited excerpts:

After imported coal blending and increasing gas-based power generation, what challenges are left in meeting the impending surge in power demand?

We are prepared. We expect the demand to touch almost about 230 gigawatts (GW), which will be an all-time record. Up till now, the demand has been only 215 GW, which was also an all-time high. But that was last year. Electricity demand is increasing rapidly, at about 10.5 percent in our country, if we look from last year. The great thing is that this shows our economy is growing.