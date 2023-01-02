 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mavericks like Musk make moonshots happen: Aashish Somaiyaa

Edited by : Nickey Mirchandani
Jan 02, 2023 / 08:15 AM IST

Looking ahead st 2023, the White Oak Capital CEO is betting on non-lending financials, consumer discretionary, and midcap IT. And also on losing weight

“The world can only be changed by mavericks. It has never been changed by people who operate within defined boundaries,” postulated Aashish Somaiyaa, CEO,  White Oak Capital, when asked for his views on the one and only Elon Musk.

According to Aashish, Elon makes the world an interesting place, and is a source of inspiration and innovation. Mavericks like him make moonshots happen, be it going to space or taking the internet to people on the dark side of the digital divide.

The South Africa-born US entrepreneur has co-founded the payments firm PayPal, is the CEO of Tesla, an automobile manufacturer,  and has also founded SpaceX, maker of launch vehicles and spacecrafts. Recently, he added another hat to his collection of hats, when he  bought Twitter for $44 billion and clambered onto the CEO’s seat.

One of the richest men in the world, Musk has been known as a controversial CEO who oversaw huge lay-offs and policy changes that impacted Twitter’s work culture.

In a candid conversation with Moneycontrol, Somaiyaa holds forth on Musk, the worst corporate governance nightmare of 2022, his favourite book, and more.