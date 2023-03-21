 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dubai seeks 50,000 additional plane seats’ capacity to and from India, says not dependent on any one market

Ashwini Phadnis
Mar 21, 2023 / 07:26 PM IST

India’s potentially huge growth story means the country shouldn’t constrain it by imposing restrictions on the number of plane seats an airline can offer on bilateral flights, says the president of Emirates airline.

We will continue to strengthen our operations in many areas in West Asia, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh: Tim Clark

Confirming that Dubai has sent a request for 50,000 additional airplane seats a week to and from India, Emirates President Tim Clark made it clear that the airline is not dependent on any one particular market.

“We have a very extensive international market, and we are fairly ubiquitous just about everywhere we go,” he said in an exclusive media interaction to which MoneyControl was invited on the sidelines of the CAPA Aviation Summit being held in Delhi.

Edited excerpts:

One of the complaints Indian carriers have against Emirates and other Middle Eastern carriers is that they are taking away fifth and sixth freedom traffic, which should ideally go to Indian carriers. How do you respond to that?