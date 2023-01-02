 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsInterview

Budget 2023: Consistency, not tinkering with taxes, is the need of the hour, says Aashish Sommaiyaa

Nickey Mirchandani
Jan 02, 2023 / 08:27 AM IST

He feels that we need to invest more in the rural sector and in modernising agriculture to make it more productive to live in India's villages.

Aashish Somaiyaa, White Oak Capital Management

"Hope the government does not change the corporate or personal tax structure in the upcoming union budget. Consistency, not tinkering with taxes is the need of the hour," said Aashish Sommaiyaa, CEO, White Oak Capital Management, in an exclusive New Year conversation with Moneycontrol. He added that linking tax exemption with inflation would be a welcome move.

Aashish also hoped that the government would do more to modernise agriculture, since the idea was to make it more productive to live in India's villages so that everybody did not move to urban areas.

Below are edited excerpts of the conversation.

Your expectations from the upcoming union budget, because it comes amid fears of global recession, more rate hikes, and a slowing economy?

There is a lot of talk on the rationalisation of the whole capital gains structure. Whether we talk about listed or unlisted equity, fixed income, real estate, etc., the reality is that it is complex.

Short- and long-term are defined differently. We have different tenures with different rates of taxation. There is talk about aligning all that, and it would be interesting to see how that plays out. It’ll be great if some rationalisation and standardisation are done.