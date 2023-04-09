 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

Koh-i-Noor is well-known. There are several more Indian treasures in the British Royal Collection

Danish Khan
Apr 09, 2023 / 06:28 PM IST

As calls to return artefacts grow louder globally, historians and museum officials are scratching their heads about how, when and from where these items came to be in the royal collection in UK.

One of the earliest Hindustani words to enter the English lexicon was loot. William Dalrymple in his 2019 book, The Anarchy, brings to life the humongous asset-stripping indulged in by the directors and officers of the East India Company. Now, with the coronation of King Charles III just weeks away, British press have begun probing the “dubious origins” of the Royal family’s wealth.

King Charles’s mother Queen Elizabeth had chosen a platinum necklace set with 300 diamonds as her wedding gift in 1947 from the Nizam of Hyderabad. The Nizam had instructed Cartier in London that the Princess should select the gift herself and the bill would be taken care of by him. Her picture with the Nizam of Hyderabad necklace was on postage stamps from 1953 until 1971.

But not all gifts and artefacts in the Royal Collection have such a clear provenance. The story of the Koh-i-noor diamond is one of the most famous and oft repeated. It is difficult to put a figure on how many such jewellery items could be in the Royal Collection, but clearly attempts are being made by historians, independent experts and indeed the Royal family itself to put out information in varying degrees.

A recent article in The Guardian has pointed out that a gold girdle, said to be one of King Charles’s favourite items, was acquired by the East India company when they took over Punjab from the minor prince Duleep Singh in 1849. It was during the same time that the Kohinoor was shipped to London. However, the Royal Collection Trust website does provide the provenance of this gold girdle with 19 hexagonal and rectangular emeralds.