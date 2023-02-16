 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TRAI cracks down on unauthorised telemarketers; directs telcos to stop misuse of headers, message templates

PTI
Feb 16, 2023 / 09:03 PM IST

The move is expected to come as a relief to mobile users, annoyed by deluge of unauthorised, pesky promotional messages.

TRAI has asked all telecom service providers to comply with its directions within 30 days.

Telecom regulator TRAI on February 16 cracked down on unauthorised, pesky promotional messages by telemarketers as it issued directions to telecom operators to act swiftly to stop the misuse of headers and message templates.

To stop such misuse and curb unwanted messages, the regulator has directed access service providers (telecom operators) to reverify all registered headers and message templates on Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) platform and block all unverified headers and message templates within 30 and 60 days, respectively.

Telecom operators have also been asked to ensure that temporary headers are deactivated immediately after the set time duration lapses.