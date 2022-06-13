Three cases of BA.4 and 1 of BA.5 Omicron sub-variants of coronavirus found in Mumbai

Three patients of BA.4 and one of BA.5 Omicron sub-variants of coronavirus have been found in Mumbai and all of them have already recovered from the infection, the Maharashtra health department said on Monday.

BA.4 and BA.5 are sub-variants of the highly transmissible Omicron strain of the coronavirus which had triggered the third wave of the pandemic in the country.

The health department said a report of civic-run Kasturba Hospital's laboratory confirmed the presence of BA.4 sub-lineage in three patients and BA.5 sub-variant in one patient in the metropolis.Out of the four patients, two were girls aged 11 and two men in the 40 to 60 age group, it said.

"All these patients have recovered under home isolation," the department stated.

