 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

''They will poach our good Professors'': Academics, experts divided over UGC draft norms on foreign varsities

Moneycontrol News
Jan 06, 2023 / 05:01 PM IST

On January 5, UGC Chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said the foreign varsities and Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) would need an approval from the commission to set up their campuses in India.

Shortly after the University Grants Commission(UGC) published draft norms for establishment and operation of foreign universities in the country, academics and industry experts shared contradicting views with some saying such varsities would not be able to address the unique problems of the Indian education sector.

Abha Dev Habib, a professor at Delhi University, questioned the stability of India's public education policy and poaching of professors once foreign varsities are established in the country, according to PTI.

Also Read: Foreign varsities will need UGC's nod to set up campuses in India

''With the kind of atmosphere currently, I do not think we will be able to invite good universities. Moreover, what will happen to the public education system here since these varsities will be poaching professors by paying them good packages. Our good professors will be hired there," she said.

On January 5, UGC Chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said the foreign varsities and Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) would need an approval from the commission to set up their campuses in India, noting that foreign universities with campuses in India can only offer full-time programmes in offline mode and not online or distance learning.

Habib also questioned how the UGC was formulating the norms when it was supposed to be dismantled under the National Education Policy - 2020.