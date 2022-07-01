Sudhir Chaudhary resigns as CEO of ZEE Media to start own venture

Zee Media has announced that Sudhir Chaudhary, the editor-in-chief of Zee News, has resigned from the post of Chief Executive Officer of the company with effect from July 1, 2022.

Zee Media said in a stock exchange filing that with this, Chaudhary also ceases to be the Key Managerial Personnel of the company. The media house has already initiated the process for the nomination of Abhay Ojha, Chief Business Officer, to take over Sudhir Chaudhary’s position.

In his resignation letter addressed to Subhash Chandra, Chairman, Essel Group, Chaudhary wrote that he resigned due to his “internal deliberations” to start his “own enterprise”, the Free Press Journal reported.

He added: “I assure you that my proposed new venture (if successful) will make you happy and proud of me.”

Chaudhary’s TV news career spanning nearly three decades has seen close association with Zee Media. He had quit his job at the media house in 2003 to join Sahara, where he played an instrumental role in launching Sahara Samay – a Hindi news channel. He had also worked for India TV for a brief period. He returned to the Zee fold in 2012 and had been loyal to the company since.