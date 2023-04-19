 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sudan shows gullible Indians are cannon fodder for traffickers in Africa

Ranjit Bhushan
Apr 19, 2023 / 07:44 PM IST

Embassy issues advisories in Khartoum; with trapped Indians belonging to poll-bound Karnataka, Twitter war erupts between contestants.

Tanks in Sudan

Indians, forever on the lookout to migrate to unknown foreign lands for better opportunities, are cannon fodder for human traffickers.

One such port of call for the gullible is war-torn Sudan. Violence between the army and a paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has left around 100 people dead, leading to a state of civil war.

That is bad news for “stateless” Indians, particularly for 31 people belonging to the Hakki-Pakki tribal community from Karnataka, who are stranded in Al-Ashir, 1,000 odd km from the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.

Appeals for help pouring in given the issue has acquired a certain degree of sensitivity because Karnataka is in election mode. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and former Karnataka chief minister K Siddaramaiah got into a Twitter spat, as the Congress leader urged the central government to immediately intervene and ensure the safe return of the group from the Hakki Pikki tribe.