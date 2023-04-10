 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Smriti Irani asks Meta to sync with child helpline for quick response during emergency

PTI
Apr 10, 2023 / 05:14 PM IST

Speaking at Digital Surakhsa Summit, Irani expressed concern over videos being made in unsafe circumstances by social media users and asked Meta to work with institutions like NIMHANS to run mental health programmes.

Smriti Irani said during an emergency situation, a child calls an NGO which is obviously not equipped in order to give an immediate response.

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Monday asked social media major Meta to work in sync with the child helpline to provide quick relief to children in an emergency situation.

"The government, in collaboration with all state governments, runs a helpline 1098 which is the child helpline. But, there is absolutely no symmetry between this helpline and that helpline. Some kids will presume that your helpline was the helpline to call when they are in mortal danger," Irani said.

Meta at present has a tie-up with Rati Foundation to provide help to children.