RBI publishes list of 54 existing online payment aggregators

PTI
Feb 15, 2023 / 08:24 PM IST

The list released by RBI includes Amazon (Pay) India, Google India Digital Services, NSDL Database Management, and Zomato Payments; these can continue to operate as Online Payment Aggregators (PAs).

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday released a list of 54 entities, including Amazon (Pay) India, Google India Digital Services, NSDL Database Management, and Zomato Payments, which can continue to operate as Online Payment Aggregators (PAs).

In a statement, the RBI said while the exercise of scrutiny of applications of PAs is an ongoing process, for the purpose of disseminating information and ensuring greater transparency, the list of entities that have submitted applications to RBI seeking authorisation to act as online PAs with the current status of their application as of February 15, 2023, is published.

The list has three tables.

One of the tables is on 'Existing PAs who can operate as Online Payment Aggregators' and has 54 names. Another table is on 'New PAs who have been granted in-principle authorisation and whose application is currently under process 'Cannot operate'. It has 28 names.