Poonch terror attack: Around 30 people detained for questioning, hunt on for terrorists

PTI
Apr 23, 2023 / 10:09 PM IST

Necessary action is being taken against the terrorists responsible for the deadly attack, the Army's Northern Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi said

Five soldiers were killed and one was injured after the terrorists attacked the lone Army truck, which was carrying eatables for iftar to a nearby village.

Around 30 people have been detained for questioning so far as security forces conducted a massive search operation to track down the terrorists who ambushed an Army truck in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch killing five personnel last week, officials said on Sunday.

Necessary action is being taken against the terrorists responsible for the deadly attack, the Army's Northern Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi said during an interaction with the personnel who survived the ambush in the dense forest area of Bhata Dhurian on Thursday.

A stretch of the Jammu-Poonch national highway which was closed following the ambush was reopened for vehicular traffic on Sunday.

In a tweet on its official handle, the Army's Northern Command shared Lt Gen Dwivedi's visit to the Command Hospital in Udhampur and interaction with the survivor.