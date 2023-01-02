PM Narendra Modi to meet chief secretaries from Jan 5 to 7; discuss jobs, climate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the second national conference of chief secretaries of states in the National Capital between January 5 and 7, right before the Union budget of 2023, Business Standard reported on Monday.

Reportedly, the three day conference will have two broad issues of focus: Growth & Jobs and Health, Gender & Climate. It will also set the agenda for the next meeting of NITI Aayog, a platform for the Prime Minister and state chief minister.

“There will be sessions on multiple topics under the two broad pillars, such as infrastructure, job creation, self reliance in agriculture, climate and climate financing, ease of living, and other such topics,” the report said, quoting a senior central government official.

Multiple top officials from the states as well as the central government are expected to attend this conference. This meeting will highly focus on the sustained economic growth amongst partnership between states and facilitate better collaboration between the centre and states to achieve the aforementioned sustainable growth.

This conference will take place at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, where the bureaucrats will be staying for the same.

The first round of this meeting place in took Dharamshala in 2022 where discussions were held on ‘Crop Diversification and Achieving Self-Sufficiency in Oilseeds, Pulses and Other Agri-Commodities’ as well as ‘Implementation of National Education Policy-School Education’. There even took place a few sessions on ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Road to 2047’. There was also a discussion on several strategies for ‘Aatmanirbhar Krishi’ along with a digital mission in agriculture. Finally, the need for higher coordination between Centre and state to drive the infrastructural growth through PM GatiShakti was also spoken about.