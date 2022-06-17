PM Narendra Modi to launch torch relay for Chess Olympiad on June 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the first-ever torch relay for the 44th Chess Olympiad, to be held near here in July-August, on June 19 in New Delhi.

The relay, on the lines of one for the Olympic Games, would be a regular feature of the Chess Olympiads in future, the world chess federation (FIDE) had announced earlier.

The Prime Minister would launch the torch relay at the Indira Gandhi stadium in New Delhi, the All India Chess Federation said in a tweet. ”Whoever assumed this couldn’t get any bigger was obviously wrong! The 1st EVER Torch Relay for #ChessOlympiad will be launched by none other than Hon’ble #PrimeMinister of #India, Shri #NarendraModi Ji on 19 June, 2022 at the IG Stadium, #NewDelhi,” AICF president Sanjay Kapoor tweeted.

Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand is among those expected to be part of the relay. FIDE had said the Olympiad torch relay would always begin from India — the land from which the sport originated from and will travel across all continents before reaching the host city.

FIDE had said the Olympiad torch relay would always begin from India — the land from which the sport originated from and will travel across all continents before reaching the host city. The AICF had said due to paucity of time, this year the Chess Olympiad torch relay will only traverse in India.

The 44th Chess Olympiad is scheduled to take place in Mahabalipuram near here from July 28 to August 10. A record 343 teams in open and women’s sections from 187 countries have already entered for the tournament.