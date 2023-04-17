 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi's degree: Court issues summons to Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh in defamation case by Gujarat University

PTI
Apr 17, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST

The court of additional chief metropolitan magistrate Jayeshbhai Chovatiya on Saturday summoned the two AAP leaders on May 23, after observing that prima facie there appeared to be a case against them under Indian Penal Code Section 500 (defamation) on a complaint filed by the Gujarat University's registrar Piyush Patel.

A court in Ahmedabad has issued summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh in a criminal defamation complaint for their alleged sarcastic and derogatory statements against the Gujarat University over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's academic degree.

The court also ordered to delete 'Chief Minister' from Kejriwal's name in the cause title of the case, saying the statements were made by him in his personal capacity.

Kejriwal and Singh had made the comments after the Gujarat High Court passed an order setting aside the Chief Information Commissioner's order asking the Gujarat University (GU) to provide information on PM Modi's degree.