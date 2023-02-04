 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi holds highest approval rating among world leaders, ahead of Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden: Report

Moneycontrol News
Feb 04, 2023 / 04:43 PM IST

Modi's performance has been approved by 78 percent of respondents, as per the report released by Morning Consult.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Image: Moneycontrol

Prime Minister Narendra Modi now holds the highest approval rating among world leaders, according to a report released by US-based business intelligence firm Morning Consult.

PM Modi, ranked first among the heads of states, is way ahead of US President Joe Biden, who is at the sixth position, and the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ranked at 16th in the report.

The rankings are based on "data collected from January 26-31, 2023", after surveying "adult residents" of the respective countries, the report stated.

As per the report, the PM has an approval rating of 78 percent. Around 18 percent of the respondents disapproved his performance, while 4 percent had no opinion.