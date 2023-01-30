 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Parliament's Budget session from Tuesday; Willing to discuss every matter under rules: Govt; Oppn raises Adani-Hindenburg row

Jan 30, 2023 / 08:34 PM IST

On the eve of the Budget session, opposition parties on Monday raised the Adani issue and the conduct of governors in some states ruled by them at an all-party meeting.

The session will commence with the maiden address of President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament. Parliament building (Representative Image)

The Budget session of Parliament kicks off on Tuesday with opposition parties geared up to target the government on a range of issues including the Adani-Hindenburg row while the Centre asserted it was willing to discuss every matter allowed by rules.

The session will commence with the maiden address of President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament. The address essentially highlights the government's achievements and policy priorities.

The Economic Survey will be also tabled on Tuesday after the President's address.

