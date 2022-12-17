 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

No praise enough for bravery displayed by Indian armed forces in Galwan, Tawang: Rajnath

PTI
Dec 17, 2022 / 01:51 PM IST

Singh’s comments during an address at industry chamber FICCI came a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the government of downplaying the threat posed by China along the Line of Actual Control and saying it was ”asleep” and not ready to accept the situation.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (file image: @ANI/Twitter)

The bravery and valour displayed by the armed forces during the Galwan valley clashes and the recent face-off in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh is commendable and any amount of praise for them is not enough, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.

Singh’s comments during an address at industry chamber FICCI came a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the government of downplaying the threat posed by China along the Line of Actual Control and saying it was ”asleep” and not ready to accept the situation.

The defence minister also took an indirect dig at Gandhi for ”doubting” the government’s intention in the handling of the border row with China and said politics can not be done on the basis of ”falsehood”.”

Any amount of praise is not enough for the armed forces the way they displayed bravery and valour, be it in Galwan or Tawang,” Singh said.”We have never questioned the intention of any leader in the opposition, we have only debated on the basis of policies. Politics should be based on truth. Politics cannot be done on the basis of falsehood for a long time,” he said, without naming anyone.

”The process of taking the society towards the right path is called ’rajniti’ (politics). I do not understand the reason behind doubting anyone’s intention always,” Singh said.

Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in a fresh clash in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector on December 9, in a first such major flare-up after the deadly hand-to-hand combat in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.