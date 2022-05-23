No possibility of 4th COVID-19 wave in current situation: Maharashtra health minister

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said there is no possibility of a fourth wave of COVID-19 looking at the current situation.

Talking to reporters here, Tope said nearly 200 to 250 cases were being reported in the state every day and there was not much increase in these numbers.

"The COVID-19 recovery rate is very good and Maharashtra has seen very good vaccination results. Hence, I feel that in the present situation, there is no possibility of a fourth wave (of the viral infection)," the minister said.

On Sunday, Maharashtra reported 326 COVID-19 cases, taking the state’s tally to 78,82,802, while the death toll stood at 1,47,856 as no fresh fatality was recorded.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

As per the state health department, 251 patients were discharged on Sunday, leaving the state with 1,903 active COVID-19 cases. Asked if the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine was mandatory for everyone, Tope said there is no compulsion, but health and frontline workers, essential service employees and senior citizens were being given the booster shots as per the central government’s guidelines.

"However, we have not made the booster dose mandatory for everyone asheal there are no such guidelines from the central government," he said. To a query on supporting Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls to six seats in Maharashtra, Tope said, "We respect Sambhajiraje, and a final decision on supporting him will be taken together by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP president Sharad Pawar, and senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat."

The tenure of six Rajya Sabha members from Maharashtra Piyush Goyal, Vinay Sahastrabuddhe and Vikas Mahatme (all three from the BJP), P Chidambaram (Congress), Praful Patel (NCP) and Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena) ends on July 4.

The polls are scheduled for June 10. The BJP can win two Rajya Sabha seats with the number of MLAs it has, while the ruling allies Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP in Maharashtra can win a seat each. The contest will, therefore, be for the sixth seat.

Sambhajiraje, a member of the Kolhapur royal family and descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was earlier a President-nominated member of the Upper House of Parliament. He recently announced that he would contest the next election to the Rajya Sabha as an independent candidate, and appealed to all parties to back him.