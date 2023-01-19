 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

No further widening of cracks in Joshimath: Official

PTI
Jan 19, 2023 / 08:46 PM IST

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting with senior officials to review relief work being carried out in Joshimath and said there will be no dearth of funds for disaster management measures to be taken in the town.

Uttarakhand minister Satpal Maharaj said an inquiry will be conducted to find out how multi-storey buildings were allowed to be constructed in Joshimath which has been sinking for at least 20 years.

Crack meters installed in the damaged houses of Joshimath have registered no further widening of cracks in the last three days, but water discharge from an underground channel near J P Colony has shot up again to 150 litre per minute, a senior official said on Thursday.

Uttarakhand minister Satpal Maharaj said an inquiry will be conducted to find out how multi-storey buildings were allowed to be constructed in Joshimath which has been sinking for at least 20 years.

Water has been constantly flowing near J P Colony in Marwari area of Joshimath after the underground channel burst on January 2.

The flow had come down to 100 LPM on Wednesday.

However, it has risen again though nominally as it was flowing at 540 LPM in the beginning, Secretary, Disaster Management Ranjit Kumar Sinha told reporters here on Thursday.

But no further widening of the cracks in buildings over the past three days is a positive indication, he said.