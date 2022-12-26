 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NGT extends stay on ministry of environment’s notification on construction projects

Dec 26, 2022 / 06:08 PM IST

The National Green Tribunal has extended the stay on a Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change notification modifying the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) conditions for certain construction projects.

According to the notification dated November 14, 2018, the union government delegated the power to ensure compliance with environmental conditions to local bodies, including municipalities, development authorities and district panchayats, in respect of building or construction projects having built-up area from 20,000 square metres to 50,000 sq. metres.

The notification also provided these local bodies with the power for according building permission and granting occupation or completion certificate with respect to industrial sheds, hospitals and educational institutions (including hostels) having built-up areas of more than 20,000 sq. metres to 1,50,000 sq. metres.

The tribunal was hearing a petition which said the modified EIA regime, where the appraisal of impact assessment was not being done by the State Environment Impact Assessment Authorities (SEIAAs), was against the principles of sustainable development and precautionary principles.

A bench comprising chairperson Justice A K Goel noted that after issuing notice to the MoEF&CC, the tribunal stayed the notification in December 2018 and further proceedings were deferred as the same issue was being considered in the Delhi High Court.

The bench, also comprising Judicial Members Justice Sudhir Agarwal and Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi besides expert member A Senthil Vel, said even after more than three years there was no progress and as the tribunal had to consider the matter expeditiously, it was taken up again.