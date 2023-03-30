 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mumbai-Goa highway work will be completed by December, says Nitin Gadkari

PTI
Mar 30, 2023 / 12:00 PM IST

The Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways several works in the state's Konkan region were help up due to issues like land acquisition, permissions, contractor problems.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said the work on the Mumbai-Goa highway will be completed by December this year, which would give a huge boost to development in Maharashtra's Konkan region.

He was speaking at the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony in Panvel of the concretisation of the Palaspe-Indupur national highway stretch and some other routes.

He also announced the construction of the Rs 13,000 crore Morbe-Karanjade road, which will go through Jawaharlal Nehru Port and reduce the time needed to cover the distance between Mumbai and Delhi to 12 hours.