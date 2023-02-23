 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mumbai: BEST takes 400 leased buses off roads after three CNG buses catch fire in one month

Moneycontrol News
Feb 23, 2023 / 11:24 AM IST

The latest incident of a leased CNG bus catching fire took place in Andheri East around 6.55 pm. No one was injured as the bus on route 415 caught fire after the passengers had got down outside the Andheri railway station, officials said.

Mumbai's civic transport body Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on Wednesday said it was taking 400 leased buses off roads after a third incident of a leased CNG bus catching fire occurred within one month.

In view of these incidents involving TATA CNG buses operated by M/S Mateshwari Ltd, BEST has decided to take all 400 buses off roads till the OEM (original manufacturer) and operator take necessary corrective measures to ensure that such incidents do not happen in future, said BEST general manager Lokesh Chandra in a statement.

"Though it may cause inconvenience to commuters, public safety is of utmost importance to BEST and we can not compromise on that. There may be some changes in the schedules due to this," Chandra said.