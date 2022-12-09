 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
More than 18 lakh electric vehicles registered in India: Nitin Gadkari

PTI
Dec 09, 2022 / 10:42 AM IST

The road transport and highways minister, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, said the maximum number of electric vehicles has been registered in Uttar Pradesh (4,14,978), followed by Delhi (1,83,74) and Maharashtra (1,79,087).

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said more than 18 lakh electric vehicles are registered in the country, with Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Maharashtra emerging as the leading states in EV sales.

Gadkari further said Maharashtra has the maximum number of operational public EV charging stations (PCS) at 660, followed by Delhi (539) and Tamil Nadu (439).

A total of 5,151 public EV charging stations are operational in India, he added.

Replying to a separate question, Gadkari said with implementation of the electronic fee collection system, traffic congestion at fee plazas at highways has been reduced significantly.

"In order to eliminate any congestion along National Highways, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is working on implementation of barrierless user fee collection system based on advanced technologies," he said, adding that NHAI has appointed an agency for a detailed study on Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology.